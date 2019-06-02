Dominic Thiem has continued his criticism of Serena Williams, accusing her of having a "bad personality" after he was booted from a press conference room at the French Open to make way for the women's star.

Thiem booked his spot in the round of 16 with a four-sets win over Pablo Cuevas in Paris and was speaking to reporters in the main press room when Williams, wanting to get her media commitments over as quickly as possible after a shock loss to Sofia Kenin, stole his thunder.

The Austrian was asked to make way as Williams was given priority — and he was steaming.

"I don't really get it, seriously. I mean, what the hell? No, but it's a joke, really … I have to leave the room because she's coming?" Thiem said.

"What's my point of that? I have to leave the room because she's coming. Well I'll leave also then. I can also do whatever I want."

He later accused Williams of having a "bad personality" in an interview with EuroSport.

"I wasn't angry or frustrated. Maybe for a couple of minutes or so. It is just the principle," he said in German.

"It doesn't matter, if it is me who sits in there. I still made a wrong statement. I said that I am not a junior anymore. But even if a junior is in there, every player has to wait.

"It also shows a bad personality in my opinion. I am 100 percent sure (Roger) Federer or (Rafa) Nadal would never do something like that."

But Federer didn't share Thiem's anger and instead found the whole kerfuffle amusing, as he explained when talking to journalists after his 6-2 6-3 6-3 fourth-round win over Leonardo Mayer.

"I just think it was an unfortunate situation that I thought was funny and we joked about it just before," Federer said. "That's why I'm very much aware of what happened, and that's why we are laughing in the locker room about it now.

"But in the moment I'm sure I understand his, like, 'What is going on? It's a joke'. How he (Thiem) said it, it was great. I love his accent. In German too, by the way, not just in English. And he knows that."

Federer said the player still alive in the tournament — in this case Thiem — should get priority and believes the situation was one big misunderstanding.

"You know, I don't know what went wrong, but something went wrong for this to happen," Federer said. "I think there is, with all the players, always a way to go that, you know, the one who is still in the tournament gets priority. Anyway, that's how I see it.

"Now, there must have sure been a misunderstanding or maybe they should have kept Serena still in the locker room, not waiting here in the press centre. I don't know exactly what happened. I understand Dominic's frustration."

Williams hasn't commented on the furore. "Yesterday was not my day," she wrote on Instagram following her defeat to Kenin. "But it's about getting up time and time again after you fall. Here's to a multitude of tomorrows."