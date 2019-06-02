Winners and losers from the latest round of Super Rugby.

Forward of the week: Scott Barrett (Crusaders)

In a mess of a game, Barrett still managed to shine. Scoring the opening try on a remarkable 40m solo run, he was in the thick of things from the outset. In a game where neither side defended particularly well, Barrett didn't follow the trend. He made 10 of his 11 attempted tackles and was solid in all aspects of his play. He continues to get better week by week.

Back of the week: Santiago Carreras (Jaguares)

The Jaguares have had a host of players step up this season as they look to close out the year at the top of the South African conference. This week, it was Carreras lighting the Reds up on the right wing. The 21-year-old bagged himself a double, broke the line a number of times and clocked up well over 100m with ball in hand.

World Cup watch: Brad Weber (Chiefs)

The Chiefs halfback continues to put All Blacks selectors on notice. One of the most consistent players in the competition this season, Weber's ability to read the play and act to the situation was a vital element in the Chiefs' memorable comeback win over the Crusaders in Suva. His strength running the ball was on full display.

Ups

Chiefs:

Looking at their run home, you would have thought the season was over for the Chiefs. So what do they do? They go out and thump the Crusaders to not only keep their season alive, but the give themselves a very good chance of featuring in the playoffs. With a bye next week, they turn their attention to what will be a make or break match against the Rebels in two weeks' time.

Hurricanes: Travelling to South Africa to face the Sharks is never an easy task, and it's not made easier when you have one of your stars sent off. Granted, the damage had already been done when Vaea Fifita was shown a red card in the 75th minute of the Hurricanes' 30-17 win, but it did give the Sharks enough time to comeback. The Hurricanes did well to not only hold on, but not leak any points despite being a man down.

Downs

Blues:

Oh how important it is to make your kicks, let alone when they're to win the game. For the second time this season, the Blues missed a late penalty goal to win them the game. It happened in round one against the Crusaders, now again against the Bulls. They remain in the hunt for the playoffs, but they need a lot to go their way if they're to feature. They meet the Reds next week before ending the regular season against the Hurricanes – both are games they need to win.

Vaea Fifita: Being shown a red card does no one's stock any favours, even if you're an All Blacks. Vaea Fifita's late sending off could have been an issue for the Hurricanes against the Sharks in a game that was just short of being locked away. His red card in the 75th minutes was the end to a forgettable performance from the the Hurricanes loose forward, who failed to make much of an impact otherwise.

Results

Blues 22

(Ofa Tuungafasi, Scott Scrafton, Akira Ioane tries; Harry Plummer pen, 2 cons)

Bulls 22

(Hanro Liebenberg, Cornal Hendricks, Manie Libbok tries; Libbok pen, 2 cons)

Waratahs 20 (Adam Ashley-Cooper, Curtis Rona tries; Bernard Foley 2 cons 2 pens)

Rebels 15 (Quade Cooper, Will Genia tries; Cooper con, pen)

Brumbies 42 (Connal McInerney 3, Tom Banks, Peter Samu, Irae Simone tries; Christian Leali'ifano 6 cons)

Sunwolves 19 (Jamie Booth, Semisi Masirewa, Hosea Saumaki tries; Hayden Parker 2 cons)

Chiefs 40 (Solomon Alaimalo, Atu Moli, Jesse Parete, Brad Weber, Shaun Stevenson, Tumua Manu tries; Jack DeBreczeni 5 cons)

Crusaders 27 (Scott Barrett, Mitchell Drummond, Sevu Reece, Braydon Ennor tries; Richie Mo'unga 2 cons, pen)

Jaguares 34 (Santiago Carreras 2, Felipe Ezcurra, Julian Montoya, Marcos Kremer tries; Joaquín Díaz Bonilla 3 cons, pen)

Reds 23 (Chris Feauai-Sautia, Jock Campbell tries; Bryce Hegarty 2 cons, 3 pens)

Hurricanes 30 (Jordie Barrett, Ngani Laumape, Wes Goosen tries; Beauden Barrett 3 cons, 3 pens)

Sharks 17 (Aphelele Faasi, Juan Schoeman tries; Curwin Bosch 2 cons, pen)

Lions 41 (Kwagga Smith 2, Andries Coetzee, Courtnall Skosan, Aphiwe Dyantyi, Hacjivah Dayimani tries; Shaun Reynolds 4 cons, pen)

Stormers 20 (Johan du Toit, Hershel Jantjies, Joshua Stander tries; Stander 2 cons, pen)