After spending seven weeks in a neck brace, it's not surprising All Blacks legend Dan Carter was keen to get rid of it once and for all.

Carter recently underwent neck surgery after a cervical spine problem was discovered during a failed medical that halted his return to French club Racing 92.

Updating fans on his recovery, Carter posted a hilarious video to Instagram where he revealed he didn't need to wear his neck brace any more before drop kicking it into pieces.

"Some great news, the specialist is happy, my neck is healing well and everything is on track. But the best thing is I can get rid of this!" Carter says while unstrapping his brace.

"Oh my goodness, 24/7 with this for the last seven weeks."

After kicking it across the yard Carter says, "How good. You beauty!"

The All Black great was recently honoured at investiture ceremony last month where he joked he could still be ready to feature in a fifth World Cup for New Zealand.

"I had a little laugh at that when I heard my name thrown around. I think I can start contact training again in October so I might be right for the semifinal and the final," said Carter.

Carter plans to play out his final season in Japan with the Kobe Kobelco Steelers but remains uncertain whether that will be the end of his playing career.

Dan Carter was awarded a New Zealand Order of Merit for services to rugby. Photo / Getty

"That's the initial thought. But obviously, my focus now is rehabbing my neck and getting it strong enough, not only returning to play but also later in life as well," he said.

"I want to play with my kids. I've almost got a 10 month off-season so I may be able to put a bit more juice in the legs, I might play for a couple more years. I just don't know. I don't want to make those decisions just yet."

Carter, who made his All Blacks debut in 2003 to later lead the national side to consecutive Rugby World Cup triumphs, became an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to rugby.