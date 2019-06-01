Roger Federer's return to Roland Garros feels a bit like what happens when a wildly popular rock star goes back on tour after years away.

He plays his greatest hits: the no-look, back-to-the-net, over-the-shoulder volley winner; the sliced backhand returns; the aces to erase break points. He elicits "oohs" and "aahs" and raucous applause. His audience includes parents, familiar with his work in his younger days, bringing their kids to the show.

In Federer's case, one father-child duo had the best seats in the house yesterday at Court Suzanne Lenglen. That's because Christian Ruud, a guy who happened to be in the French Open field himself when Federer made his grand slam debut all the way back in 1999, was in the front row, watching his 20-year-old son, Casper, lose to the 37-year-old Federer 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (8) in the third round in 2019.

"That's how unbelievable a champion he is, being able to play on a high level for 20 years. I've been impressed with him my whole life — and I still am," said Christian Ruud, who coaches Casper.

Federer, the elder Ruud said, "cannot play forever but he's still playing at an amazing level".

Certainly good enough to reach the fourth round in Paris for a record 14th time, a mark that was equalled a few hours later when Federer's long-time rival, Rafael Nadal, had his own victory.

While Federer raced through nine consecutive games in one stretch — "The first two sets went pretty quick," Casper Ruud acknowledged — and hasn't dropped a set this week, Nadal was pushed a bit by 27th-seeded David Goffin.

Still, Nadal recovered quickly after ceding a set, the first he'd lost to Goffin in their four matches on clay, before emerging to win 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

He and Federer are moving closer to a semifinal showdown. First they'll need to get to the quarter-finals with victories tomorrow, when each faces an Argentine opponent: Federer plays 68th-ranked Leonardo Mayer, and Nadal takes on 78th-ranked Juan Ignacio Londero, who is making his major tournament debut.

Roger Federer celebrates winning his third round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Norway's Casper Ruud. Photo / AP

In the women's draw, 2018 runner-up Sloane Stephens meets 2016 champion Garbine Muguruza in the fourth round, when other matches will include 12th-seeded Anastasija Sevastova against 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova; and No31 Petra Martic — who upset No2 Karolina Pliskova — against Kaia Kanepi.

Federer hadn't entered the French Open since 2015; he was injured the next year, then decided to skip the clay circuit in 2016-17 to focus on preparing for grass and hard courts.

The owner of a men's-record 20 grand slam titles and considered the "Greatest of All Time" by many already is popular, of course; his absence apparently made Parisian hearts grow fonder.

His matches have been packed. Practice sessions, too. Just walking across the grounds yesterday was an adventure as a line of fans five people deep waved hats and tennis balls and other items at Federer in hopes of an autograph, while others filmed the scene with their phones.

And, yes, he is enjoying the nostalgia as much as they are.

"I feel that my 20 years on the tour went too fast, almost," he said.

But he also means business.

That's why, as reporters asked questions about becoming the first man to appear in 400 grand slam matches (his record is 345-55, an 86.3 winning percentage) or what he predicts for Casper Ruud, Federer peeked to his right at a screen showing the scores of matches in progress.

"I'm still in the present," he noted.

There was no way he could know how this comeback of sorts would go, whether he'd still be able to hit all the notes required for success on red clay. So far, so good.

"He has all the shots in the book," Casper Ruud said, "so it's tough to know what kind of shot he will hit."

Yesterday, Federer had nearly twice as many winners, 52-28. Won 21 of 27 points when he went to the net. Saved four of five break points. And, most important to him, came through when things momentarily got tight in the tiebreaker, saving one set point with a serve-and-volley winner and converting his fourth match point with an overhead.

"At this point, now I know where my level's at. I still don't know exactly where my absolute best is but I feel like it could be there," he said. "I'm happy to find out, either way."

- AP