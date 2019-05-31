Lightning struck a large tree near the Country Club of Charleston clubhouse during a weather delay at the US Women's Open.

Fans, players and staffers were mostly cleared of the course when a large, explosion-like sound echoed through the common area where people took shelter during the thunderstorm.

The large tree stood between the 18th fairway and the 11th green. Parts of its bark had been scorched by the lightning bolt.

Lightning strikes a tree at the US Women's Open during a weather delay (h/t @shanebacon) pic.twitter.com/eHJ3Wsidbk — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) May 31, 2019

The area is close to one of the tournament entrances and a large merchandise shop.

Advertisement

When the course was re-opened, security personnel surrounded the tree and directed fans to steer clear.

Still, many took pictures near the affected area.

The tree appeared sturdy enough to survive, at least through the remainder of the tournament.

Was updating the weather when this hit the 18th fairway ... HEAVY STUFF ISNT COMING DOWN FOR QUITE A WHILE! pic.twitter.com/BwSdF7Ar5L — Shane Bacon (@shanebacon) May 31, 2019

Lightning bolt pretty much split this oak tree in half at Country Club of Charleston. You can smell burnt wood. They are roping it off #uswomensopen #usga #lpga pic.twitter.com/Gt0Ltj85jY — Jeff Hartsell (@Jeff_fromthePC) May 31, 2019