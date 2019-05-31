Former Black Caps captain Brendon McCullum has revealed his picks for the Cricket World Cup.

The 37-year-old posted a picture of his handwritten notes on how he thinks the group stage of the World Cup will play out, with four teams including the Black Caps battling it out for the fourth semifinal spot.

"World Cup game by game predictions," McCullum wrote on Facebook.

"4 teams will fight out the 4th qualifying spot and net run rate will decide who progresses. Rain and luck will likely play a part as well.

Advertisement

"I hope Nz gets that little bit of luck and can qualify. Enjoy the 6 week celebration of the best players on the planet."

World Cup game by game predictions. 4 teams will fight out the 4th qualifying spot and net run rate will decide who... Posted by Brendon McCullum on Friday, 31 May 2019

One of McCullum's predictions already came through with England beating South Africa in the opening match of the tournament.

The Black Caps kick off their World Cup against Sri Lanka in Cardiff tonight.

McCullum's predicted the Black Caps would beat Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, South Africa and West Indies and would lose to India, Pakistan, Australia and England.

Earlier this year, McCullum said he believes the Black Caps have a realistic chance of taking out the tournament.

"They've really stood up and performed brilliantly over the last few years," he said in an interview with the Herald.

Brendon McCullum. Photo / Photosport

"They're going into the World Cup with a realistic chance and that's fantastic. You need a bit of luck as well in a World Cup but they certainly go in with a good chance.

"I also think the public's become really endeared to the New Zealand cricket team, too, because of the way they carry themselves as people as well as cricketers. And they play the game in the right spirit and the right manner so I couldn't be prouder of the boys and they're doing a great job."