The Cricket World Cup might already have its best catch of the tournament.

Running backward toward the boundary rope, England allrounder Ben Stokes leapt high and took an improbable one-handed catch on the stretch to dismiss Andile Phehlukwayo.

It sparked gasps in the crowd at The Oval and amazement across social media.

"It's the best catch I've ever seen in the flesh," former England spinner Graeme Swann posted on Twitter.

Advertisement

Ex-England captain Nasser Hussain labeled it the greatest ever catch.

WOW!!!! @benstokes38 has just taken the most ridiculously audacious catch in the @ODIWCup_2019 it’s the best catch I’ve ever seen in the flesh, find a screen quickly and see what I mean 😲😲😲 — Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) May 30, 2019

Stokes said it was a "regulation catch" if he had been in the right position.

"I was further in than I should have been," he said. "Luckily it stuck."