Caster Semenya has appealed against the Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision to uphold testosterone regulations for some female athletes in track and field.

The two-time Olympic 800-metre champion's lawyers say she has lodged an appeal with the Swiss Federal Tribunal, Switzerland's supreme court.

Under the IAAF's new rules, upheld by the Switzerland-based CAS this month, Semenya is not allowed to run in international races from 400 metres to one mile unless she medically lowers her natural testosterone levels.

She said after the CAS decision that she would not take medication and repeats in Wednesday's statement announcing her appeal that "the IAAF will not drug me or stop me from being who I am."

Semenya's appeal was announced by her South Africa-based lawyers. They say Semenya's appeal "focuses on fundamental human rights."

Semenya plans to compete in the 3,000 metres at the Prefontaine Classic next month, a distance that doesn't fall under track and field's new rules for testosterone limits.

She said after her 800 win at the Doha Diamond League earlier this month that she won't submit to new testosterone regulations in track.

Semenya must lower her testosterone levels if she wants to defend her 800 title at world championships in Doha, Qatar.

The 28-year-old Semenya will race in the 3,000 on June 30 at Stanford. The Pre Classic is usually held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, but the venue is under construction.