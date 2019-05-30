For the past week there have been some colourful verbal razors drawn at Gents Hairdressers in Napier — long known as a fine spot for a touch of barber work and some great chat about the great game — football.

And there has been plenty of that as Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool prepare to go head to head in the Champions League Final being staged in Madrid this Sunday morning, NZ time.

For the barbershop's skipper is Peter Foote, a passionate Spurs supporter since 1961 when he was a lad and when they achieved England's footballing double.

His vice-captain with the scissors is Mark "Rossi" Ross, an equally passionate supporter since he was seven ... but of Liverpool.

Advertisement

"It's quite amazing," Foote said.

"We've been friends all our lives and here we are with both our teams in the final."

Liverpool supporter Mark Ross (seated) was not too sold on the idea of having to wear Peter Foote's 'Spurs' scarf at work this week. Photo / Warren Buckland

It's an occurrence which has provided a fine recipe for some super verbal attacking strikes and terrific defensive moves around the chairs.

"Some great banter," was how Foote put it, before pointing out that he could see Spurs putting Liverpool away 2-1.

Which drew a sharp intake of breath followed by a great attacking cross from Ross who responded with "naa, you're kidding...it'll be Liverpool 3-1."

He said Spurs were a good side but his lads in red were "more efficient".

To which Foote put in a fine strike by pointing out that the great Harry Kane was now available for Spurs.

"We'll take it."

He has made the shop a Spurs home with his collection of shirts, banners, scarves and badges pretty much everywhere, while Ross has a couple of Liverpool scarves and items down his end of the linoleum pitch.

"We've had a lot of people coming in and talking about the game, and had phone calls about it," Foote said, adding he also received a remarkable offer.

An old customer wandered in and said he had a property in Madrid and if Pete wanted to whip over the watch the final he could stay there.

"Oh I did the sums," he said with a smile.

"But hey, I'm only a broken down old barber at the end of the day," he laughed.

Instead, they have collaborated with East Pier in Ahuriri to stage a "great final" arena where the game will be screened live on a big screen from 7am on Sunday.

"Bacon and eggs and as many Spurs and Liverpool supporters as we can get," Foote said.

So what will be said on Tuesday back at work ... if Liverpool were to win?

"I'll simply say to Pete, get the beers in ... walk on, walk on," Ross replied with a smile.

"As if," Foote quietly said.

"But hey, it's great fun, and at the end of the day I'm just pleased we both made the final."