Australian climber Gillian Lee is recovering after being rescued from Mt Everest on his fourth attempt to scale the world's tallest peak.

The ABC reported the Canberra man was attempting to climb the mountain without the assistance of oxygen tanks and was found unconscious at an altitude of 7500 metres by Tibetan climbers last week.

He was taken to a Nepal hospital where his condition was improving. The China Daily reported the rescue team used a yak to drag him to safety.

In a statement Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it was providing consular assistance.

Meanwhile, a group of mountaineers has been captured climbing over a dead body on Mt Everest after the 11th person lost their life in 10 days on the mountain.

Adventure filmmaker Elia Saikaly posted a series of images to social media to show the "chaos" that unfolded during the mountain's infamous "deadly season" over the past fortnight. Mr Saikaly said he "cannot believe what I saw up there".

"Death. Carnage. Chaos. Line-ups. Dead bodies on the route and in tents at camp 4. People who I tried to turn back who ended up dying. People being dragged down. Walking over bodies," he wrote.

"Everything you read in the sensational headlines all played out on our summit night."

He went on to describe the horror of watching climbers step over a dead body.

"The early morning light had revealed the gateway to the summit of Everest and in parallel a human being who had lost his life. Here we all were, chasing a dream and beneath our very feet there was a lifeless soul. Is this what Everest has become?"

Eleven people have died in less than two weeks after poor weather cut the climbing window short, leaving mountaineers waiting in long queues to the summit, risking exhaustion and running out of oxygen.

At least four of the deaths have been blamed on overcrowding with teams sometimes waiting for hours in the "death zone" where the cold is bitter, the air dangerously thin and the terrain treacherous.

