Roger Federer was king of the court on day one of the French Open but not everyone was convinced he held the same status in the fashion stakes.

The Swiss maestro normally looks as good as he plays but you'd have to have a pretty flexible definition of style to go in to bat for the kit he showed off at Roland Garros.

Federer strutted onto centre court to face Italian Lorenzo Sonego wearing his Wimbledon whites but stripped off to reveal a different shade on the colour wheel that had people turning their heads — and almost turning away their noses.

His shorts were white but apparel sponsor Uniqlo dressed him in a pale brown shirt that bore a striking resemblance to something you'd see at the bottom of a toilet bowl rather than on the red clay of Paris. At least, that's what co-host of The Tennis Podcast Catherine Whitaker thought.

If anyone can pull off light brown, it's Roger Federer. Photo / Getty

"He walked out on Philippe Chatrier (centre court), first time four years, dressed as the most stylish turd in history," Whitaker said. "What is that?

"I know style is personal but is there anyone out there who thinks pale brown is a good look?

"There is nothing that pale brown tones with — nothing."

Tennis writer for the UK Telegraph Simon Briggs added: "He was brown and unflushable, is that what you're saying?"

However, Briggs was in an understanding mood when writing his column wrapping up the day one action, saying Federer got as close as anyone possibly could to making the outfit work.

Look, I know about this and have made My feelings very clear to staff and Unilever, or whoever My sponsor is. If this supposed to be funny, the #GOAT is not laughing. pic.twitter.com/SnQ628F19u — Not Roger Federer (@PseudoFed) May 27, 2019

"He arrived clad entirely in white, as if he had taken a wrong turn on the way to Wimbledon, before disrobing to reveal the Uniqlo kit that has been compared to a parcel delivery uniform," Briggs wrote. "It takes a special clotheshorse to make beige look bold, but he just about pulled it off."

The Tennis Podcast co-host David Law said winning in straight sets helped people focus on Federer's tennis after his long absence from the French Open rather than his outfit. Had he lost, it may have been a different story.

"If he had an absolute stinker that image of him in that brown T-shirt will just linger in our minds," Law said.

Japan's Kei Nishikori has the same clothing sponsor as Federer but went with more colourful attire. Photo / AP

The shirt was reportedly designed to complement the colour of the clay and before the tournament Federer said he had plenty of input into what he was going to wear in the French capital. But many might wonder why he didn't opt for something fellow Uniqlo star Kei Nishikori embraced.

The Japanese player resembled a walking rainbow as he decked himself out in bright blue, pink and yellow.

Serena Williams debuted a fierce new look. Photo / Getty

Serena Williams is no stranger to taking tennis fans' breath away with her choice of attire and she was at it again in her opening round clash against Vitalia Diatchenko, rocking a black and white Nike two-piece.

Williams lost the first set but bounced back to destroy her younger rival 2-6 6-1 6-0.

Rafael Nadal was decked in yellow. Photo / Getty

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal's bright yellow shirt had fans suggesting he was impersonating the very balls he was hitting in his straight sets win over Germany's Yannick Hanfmann on Monday.