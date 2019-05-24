NRL icon Greg Inglis has been admitted to a Sydney rehabilitation clinic following his recent retirement from the Rabbitohs.

The Daily Telegraph reported the 32-year-old, who has been spending time as an assistant coach at Redfern, would be treated for alcohol and depression issues.

A depressed and fragile Inglis is understood to be struggling with life post-football.

Rabbitohs and Souths Cares ambassador Greg Inglis has entered a facility to undergo treatment to assist with and support his mental health," Rabbitohs media manager Jeremy Monahan a statement.

Advertisement

"On behalf of Greg and his family, we ask the media and the public to respect their privacy.

No further comment will be made by the Rabbitohs, Greg, his management or his family at this time."

NRL boss Todd Greenberg threw his support behind Inglis after it was revealed the former player is 'struggling' with long-term mental health issues.

"It will be a journey for Greg. But he's got a lot of support," Greenberg said on Thursday.

"He's got a lot of people around him, including all of us at the NRL."

Inglis has bravely shared his mental health journey with the league community in the past, including revealing he spent time in a mental health rehab facility almost two years ago.

The last six months have been a difficult period for the veteran star, who lost the Kangaroos captaincy after he was caught drink driving on his way home from the Koori Knockout in Dubbo in October 2018.

Greenberg came under fire at the time for providing a character reference for Inglis, but argued his support was for the player and not the action.

"It was a reference on his character, it didn't go to the issue that he faced.

"It was a terrible issue that he faced it was terrible mistake and he paid a price for that. It's about his character. I've known Greg for a decade, he's a very good person."

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call 111.

If you need to talk to someone, the following free helplines operate 24/7:

DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757

LIFELINE: 0800 543 354

NEED TO TALK? Call or text 1737

SAMARITANS: 0800 726 666

YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633 or text 234

There are lots of places to get support. For others, click here​