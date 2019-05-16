Kiwi Danny Lee has made one of the biggest charges at the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black to sit in second after the first round.

Lee made sure defending champion Brooks Koepka - who shot a course record with a 63 - didn't have a big lead. Lee birdied his last two holes for a 64 to get within one shot of the lead.

The 28-year-old made eight birdies in his round, and like Koepka, he failed to birdie the par 5s.

No other player in the afternoon was better than one-under as the opening round headed for a conclusion. That included Phil Mickelson and Tony Finau.

Dustin Johnson was at even par through 13 holes, while Jordan Spieth dropped three shots on the tough start to the back nine to fall back to 1 over.

Lee has one career victory on the PGA Tour.

Koepka has won three majors in the past two years, including last year's PGA at Bellerive.

