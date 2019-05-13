Kawhi Leonard hit a shot from the corner over Joel Embiid at the buzzer that bounced off the rim four times before falling, to give the Toronto Raptors a 92-90 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

After Philadelphia's Jimmy Butler tied it with a driving layup with 4.2 seconds left, Toronto used its final timeout to draw up a play for Leonard, who dribbled toward the right corner and launched the high-arching shot.

Kawhi Leonard watches his game-winner as Joel Embiid looks on. Photo / Getty

It bounced to the top of the backboard, hit the near side of the rim again, then the other side twice before going through, setting off a wild celebration as the Raptors advanced to the conference finals for the second time in four seasons. They will open the conference finals on Thursday at Milwaukee.

Leonard scored 41 points on 16-of-39 shooting. Serge Ibaka added 17 points, and Pascal Siakam had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Embiid led the 76ers with 21 points and 11 rebounds. JJ Redick had 17 points, Butler added 16, and Tobias Harris had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

In its only other conference finals, Toronto lost to LeBron James and Cleveland in six games in 2016.

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard celebrates his game-winning basket. Photo / AP

Redick tied it at 85 with a three-point play with 3:29 left. Nearly two minutes passed before the next basket, Leonard's long jumper with 1:41 to go that was initially ruled a three, but changed to a two after video review.

On Philadelphia's next possession, Lowry forced a steal near midcourt and fed Siakam for a fast-break layup, giving Toronto an 89-85 lead with 1:14 left.

Butler made one of two at the line and Leonard missed a pair of jump shots, giving the 76ers the ball down 89-86 with 24.1 seconds remaining. Embiid was fouled and made both, cutting it to 89-88 with 12 seconds left.

Leonard was fouled with 10.8 seconds left. He made the first, but missed the second, setting up Butler's tying layup - and, eventually, Leonard's heroic moment.