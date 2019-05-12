Want to know who the next Beauden Barrett or Kieran Read will be? In his new weekly column for the Herald, schoolboy rugby expert Herschel Fruean singles out the best First XV matches of the weekend, and some rising stars to watch. Fruean will travel New Zealand looking for the best talent the country has to offer, preview the big games every Friday, provide a wrap of all the results on Sunday, and rank the top 15 First XV teams (based on their performances throughout the season) every Monday morning.

Midweek action

On Wednesday, New Plymouth Boys High (20) beat Francis Douglas MC (10) in the most important game of both sides' seasons. New Plymouth won 21-15 with big performances from Thomas Murray Edwards at No.8, prop Tuterangi Anderson and William Guthrie at second five-eighth. All boys put their hands up in the games' decisive moments. First-five Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens and Open Side Josh Hopkins were the standout performers for Francis Douglas.

Francis Douglas also had to back it up and play Saturday, traveling to face Tauranga Boys College with only two days rest. Tauranga took advantage of the tired legs, winning 48 - 0.

Last week's top 15 ranking

1. St Kentigern College

2. Hastings BHS

3. King's College

4. Rotorua BHS

5. Otago BHS

6. Kelston BHS

7. Hamilton BHS

8. St Bede's College

9. Scots College

10. Francis Douglas MC

11. Christchurch BHS

12. Nelson College

13. Sacred Heart College

14. Gisborne BHS

15. Auckland GS

Heath MacEwan, Hamilton Boys High.

Down South

Southland Boys High made it two wins in four days after beating Mt Aspiring College 50-12 on Wednesday before downing John McGlashan College 26-13 on Saturday.

JMC won their midweek game over South Otago High School 57-7, but paid the price with a number of players missing with injury for their Saturday loss.

On Tuesday, Otago Boys High School (5) will play Kings High School (21), helping us sort through the Southern rankings.

Tuesday 12.30: Otago BHS (5) vs Kings HS (21) (Otago BHS, Dunedin)

Thomas Murray Edwards, New Plymouth BHS.

St Kents open with win

Our top ranked team St Kentigern College played their first competition game and edged Sacred Heart College 20-19 on Saturday.

Auckland Grammar School (15) beat Kelston Boys High School (6) 23-7 and the young side will move up towards the top 10 in our rankings.

King's College (3) beat Tangaroa College 48-0 in an easy romp over the newcomers. De La Salle College picked up some points beating Dilworth School 16 - 6 in what I expected to be a more one-sided affair.

In the Waikato, Hamilton Boys High (7) beat St Peter's School in Cambridge 45 - 14, with the scoreline blowing out in the second half. Hamilton are typically slow starters and like trying out different combinations and looks, and Saturday was that kind of game for them.

The Super 8 is shaping up as a tough comp with Rotorua Boys High School (4) beating Wesley College 31 - 7 and winning the "Grinter Cup".

The Rotorua forwards were on fire, controlling pace, as well as the ruck area and playing solid defence.

Hastings Boys High School (2) beat Scots College (9) 20 - 19 in Gisborne.

In North Harbour, Westlake Boys High (22) showed some real power and level difference by beating Manurewa High School 53 - 0.

Manurewa is a very strong team packed with talent,so this was an impressive win by Westlake.

Other results

Orewa College 27 Massey High School 10, Whangarei Boys High School 28 Rosmini College 10, Rangitoto College 17 Takapuna GS 14, Shirley Boys High School 38 Lincoln Combined 3, St Andrews College 30 Malborough Boys College 24.