The Blues have suffered more New Zealand derby heartbreak, this time at the hands of the Hurricanes, the visitors holding on for a deserved victory in a close and often spiteful match at Eden Park.

The Hurricanes were just that bit more clinical when it mattered, scoring three tries to two – two of which came against the run of play – and while the Blues pressed and harried, they couldn't get the breakthroughs they needed and their poor record against the men from the capital continues. They last beat them in 2014.

The Hurricanes' march to the playoffs also continues and they look good to hold on to that second spot at least, while the Blues drift further off the pace. This was their fourth loss in a row – their last win coming on April 6 against the Waratahs at Eden Park.

But, while some of their execution and decision making was lacking again, their attitude wasn't.

They lost first-five Harry Plummer and lock Josh Goodhue to head injuries in the first half and played with real bravery – most notably replacement first-five Otere Black - and with the Hurricanes determined to prove their playoff credentials, it all added up to an occasion which was at times brutal.

Throughout it all TJ Perenara was in referee Nick Bryant's ears – to the dismay of Blues skipper Blake Gibson and eventually the official himself – but the Hurricanes skipper would have the last laugh after watching as tighthead prop Jeffery Toomaga-Allen was sinbinned in the second half for repeated scrum offences as the visitors repelled wave after wave of pressure.

With Perenara's men taking a two-point lead into the final 15 minutes after the Blues scored their second try, a remarkable one in the corner by loose forward Dalton Papalii, the contest was separated by a piece of individual brilliance by Beauden Barrett, who intercepted an Augustine Pulu pass and ran in from 50m.

It was typical of the match; the Blues working their way into position – and often over the line, without success – and the Hurricanes striking from long range with apparent ease.

Wing Ben Lam opened their scoring with a run through four defenders from 45m out and Jordie Barrett added another after sustained pressure.

Hurricanes' Jordie Barrett scores a try. Photo / Photosport

The Blues said they were determined to right the wrongs of last weekend in Canberra and began with real intensity. Their scrum was vastly improved – in fact dominant after being pushed around and punished by the officials at GIO Stadium - and that continued throughout.

Their big forwards carried the ball well and few were better initially than Patrick Tuipulotu, who broke through two would-be tacklers and offloaded in the third for halfback Sam Nock to score his first Super Rugby try.

Almost inevitably, a Ngani Laumape steal from halfway had the Blues going backwards and Lam was over under the posts.

Ma'a Nonu went close for the Blues and in fact he had the ball over the line but referee Bryant wasn't inclined to check it and the Hurricanes capitalised on their luck by launching a spectacular raid through hooker Asafo Aumua which led eventually to a converted try for Jordie Barrett.

The Blues' near constant pressure after the break would have given their coach Leon MacDonald real hope, but while they succeeded in getting Toomaga-Allen yellow carded, their only reward was Papalii's unconverted try.

As they set about scoring another, Beauden Barrett pounced, his little brother Jordie then calmly kicking a penalty to seal it. More disappointment for the Blues. It was the story of the match and probably their season.

Hurricanes 22 (Ben Lam, Jordie Barrett, Beauden Barrett tries; Beauden Barrett 2 cons, Jordie Barrett pen)

Blues 12 (Sam Nock, Dalton Papalii tries; Harry Plummer con)

Halftime: 14-7