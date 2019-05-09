At 36, Tara Lynn is the oldest bikini model to pose for Sports Illustrated Rookie of the Year.

As well as posing for a few infamous swimsuit shots, including one in a figure-hugging leopard print one-piece — Tara also poses nude.

A mum of two, Tara stripped off on a sand dune on Australia's Kangaroo Island, using the golden grain to protect her modesty.

The annual issue goes on sale tomorrow, but back in November Tara shared a sneak preview on her Instagram where people went nuts for the racy photo.

"You look so good," one fan wrote.

Another said: "I cannot get over this."

"My fave outfit on you. Nothing," another said.

Tara has taken the "oldest" rookie title in her stride, telling the NY Post there was something special about being the "oldest".

"I think that sweetens the deal, and I think that is one of the most delicious parts to me," she said.

The IMG "curve model" lives in the US and told the publication she was picking up her sons from school when her agent called to give her the news she'd been chosen for the bikini bible.

"That's a mind-blowing piece of news to get. I started laughing hysterically for a couple of minutes. It was pure joy," she said.

Tara, who has also posed for global brand H&M, shot the prestigious photos just a year after giving birth to her youngest son. She revealed she wasn't fazed about "getting rid of the baby belly".

Her modelling journey has been unusual after being signed at the relatively late age of 25.

At the time she was studying voice and music theory and trying to work up the nerve to become a jingle singer.

In a bid to "toughen up" for a future in the performance world, she tried something she was sure she'd be rebuffed from: a modelling gig — and is now a fully-fledged star.

"(I wanted) to do something really scary that I would probably get told no and discover that I could be OK," she told the NY Post. "I was looking for rejection so I could pick myself up and keep going toward with this other thing I wanted to do."

As well as making Sports Illustrated history, seven years ago she became the first plus-size model to be signed by IMG.

It's not the first time Tara has posed in nothing but her birthday suit, sharing this cheeky image with fans in February.