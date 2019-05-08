It's an all-England Champions League final after Tottenham produced a second English miracle in as many days.

Tottenham were trailing 3-0 by aggregate at halftime after Ajax scored two early goals and all seemed lost before a Lucas Moura hat-trick with the third and crucial goal coming in the final minute of injury time.

Spurs will face Liverpool in the final on June 2 in Madrid. Yesterday, Liverpool came back from 3-0 in the tie to beat Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield.

It will be Tottenham's first ever Champions League final. It's an amazing comeback in two parts. After their first three group games, Spurs had just one competition point and looked odds on to fail to make the knockout stage.

The odds were again stacked up against them at halftime today when Matthijs de Ligt, fifth minute, and the Hakim Ziyech, 35th minute, put Ajax in a commanding position at home.

But Tottenham got on the board in the 55th minute when Moura slotted home and then closed the gap four minutes later leaving a tense final half hour with one more goal enough to give Spurs the tie on away goals.

Ajax players react at the end of the Champions League semifinal. Photo / AP

The clinching goal didn't come until the 96th.

Few would have been expecting the same drama in today's other semi-final after the crazy scenes that unfolded at Anfield yesterday.

But football fans were treated to an even more nailbiting display.

As the clock wound down, Spurs threw everything at Ajax, launching desperate attacking raids. Jan Vertonghen hit the crossbar with a header and had his second cleared off the line with just a couple of minutes of regular time remaining.

Tottenham's Lucas Moura celebrates after scoring. photo / AP

It looked like there was to be no repeat of Liverpool's heroics but the most incredible, last-ditch play saw Tottenham score from a corner to make it 3-2 and 3-3 on aggregate, paving the way for Spurs to advance to the decider having scored more away goals.

There. Is Nothing. Like. Football. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 8, 2019

Oh my goodness TOTTENHAM!!! Unbelievable scenes!! 👀👏🏻 #AJXTOT — Rob Keogh (@RobKeogh91) May 8, 2019



The only other all-England final was in 2008 when Manchester United defeated Chelsea in a penalty shootout in Moscow.

