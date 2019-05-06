President Donald Trump has awarded golfer Tiger Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honour.

Trump described Woods on Monday as a "true legend, an extraordinary athlete who has transformed golf and achieved new levels of dominance."

Trump described the litany of victories that Woods has obtained during his remarkable career and the injuries that almost derailed it.

Woods, 43, won his fifth Masters title last month, overcoming personal and professional adversity to once more claim the green jacket.

Woods became emotional as he spoke of his parents and thanked those who have supported him over the years, saying, "You've seen the good and bad, the highs and lows, and I would not be in this position without all of your help."