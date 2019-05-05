Back of the week

Ngani Laumape (Hurricanes)

The pocket battleship midfielder is up to eight tries for the season and his one against the Rebels after only four minutes was a classic. Laumape is built so powerfully and so low to the ground that he is a nightmare for defenders and he will trouble a few more before this season is finished.

Forward of the week

Luke Jacobson (Chiefs)

The blindside flanker was instrumental in first thwarting the Highlanders with his defence as they started brightly in Dunedin, and then providing attacking problems of his own in a performance which was high on activity and skill. The Chiefs probably should have lost that game and Jacobson was a big reason why they didn't.

World Cup watch

Josh Ioane (Highlanders)

Ioane's importance to the Highlanders has risen significantly recently after the injuries to fellow No 10s Bryn Gatland and Marty Banks, and he was excellent against the Chiefs. Ioane kicked five out of five in front of goal and scored a superb try. He has real pace and while he has a bit to do yet, he's definitely one to keep an eye on for the All Blacks.

Ups:

Folau Fainga'a (Brumbies)

Against the Blues the Brumbies hooker scored probably the easiest hat-trick of tries in the history of rugby; all three coming on the back of lineout drives with Fainga'a the grateful recipient. He has 10 in total for the season which makes him the competition's most prolific try-scorer. They all count regardless of how pretty they are.



Sharks

A bit like the Brumbies, the Sharks may not be the most exciting and carefree on attack but the South Africans know what they are good at and in Christchurch they tackled themselves silly and took virtually all of their scoring opportunities – which were penalty kicks. Crusaders and other Kiwi teams take note - three points are better than none.

Downs:

Crusaders

This was a poor performance from the Crusaders, who last looked this flat when playing the Waratahs in Sydney, still their only loss of the season. They were harshly punished by referee Brendon Pickerall at scrum time which disrupted their momentum but while a loss probably wasn't deserved, neither was a victory.



Otere Black (Blues)

The Blues first-five missed two relatively easy kicks at goal in the first half in Canberra which may have proven the difference against the Brumbies. Black will be disappointed with this performance, especially with the All Blacks selectors upping their search for New Zealand's third-best No 10. Coach Leon MacDonald replaced him with Harry Plummer five minutes after halftime.

Results

Crusaders 21

Codie Taylor, Jack Goodhue, Mitchell Hunt tries; Hunt 3 cons

Sharks 21

Curwin Bosch 7 pens

Reds 32

Bryce Hegarty, Taniela Tupou, Sefanaia Naivalu, Brandon Paenga-Amosa tries; Hegarty 3 cons, 2 pens

Sunwolves 26

Gerhard van den Heever 2 tries; Hayden Parker 2 cons, 4 pens

Hurricanes 29

Ngani Laumape, Beauden Barrett, Wes Goosen, Vaea Fifita tries; Beauden Barrett 3 cons, Jordie Barrett pen

Rebels 19

Matt Philip, Bill Meakes, Reece Hodge tries; Quade Cooper 2 cons

Highlanders 31

Josh Ioane, Ben Smith, Matt Faddes, James Lentjes tries; Ioane 4 cons, pen

Chiefs 31

Angus Ta'avao 2, Brad Weber, Luke Jacobson, Tyler Ardron tries; Marty McKenzie 3 cons

Brumbies 26

Folau Fainga'a 3, James Slipper tries; Christian Lealiifano 3 cons

Blues 21

TJ Faiane, Caleb Clarke tries; Otere Black con, pen, Harry Plummer 2 pens

Bulls 28

Warrick Gelant, Duane Vermeulen, Simphiwe Matanzima tries; Handre Pollard 2 cons, 3 pens

Waratahs 21

Nick Phipps, Kurtley Beale, Curtis Rona tries; Bernard Foley 3 cons

Jaguares 30

Pablo Matera, penalty try, Ramiro Moyano tries; Domingo Miotti 2 cons, 3 pens

Stormers 25

Seabelo Senatla try; Damian Willemse con, 2 pens, Jean-Luc du Plessis 4 pens