COMMENT:

I tell you something for nothing, the Pacific Islanders in Australian rugby (or for that matter, any rugby) can get as uptight as they like about Israel Folau's troubles - it doesn't change the fact that Folau deserves to be sacked.

Not because of his beliefs, and this is where all of those who have gone off have either misunderstood the problem or deliberately chosen not to understand it. But players, like all of us who work, enter into employment agreements.

Those agreements have broad terms and conditions, to which we agree to adhere to. You break those rules, there are consequences.

Advertisement

It doesn't mean you can't be Christian, or a swinger, or exceedingly unusual, it just means to all rub along in this business called a job we somehow need to co-exist in some sort of harmony.

And that requires, depending on who you are, what you do and what you believe, greater sacrifice for some over others. Obviously if the sacrifice is too great, you don't have to take the job.

The argument around religion and quoting passages from the Bible isn't actually an argument, if you have agreed previously not to quote them. And in this specific is where Folau and his case might prove problematic for Rugby Australia. As an employment issue, his future depends on what he's actually signed and agreed to.

Generally people in the public eye have an arrangement whereby they don't bring their employer into disrepute. Folau is no different, there is reportage around whether Folau has a specific social media clause in his contract. If he doesn't, it might well mean he gets paid out.

But none of this has anything to do with his religious beliefs. It's got to do with the clash between what he would like to say, and what he's agreed with his employer, as to how he can say it without getting sacked.

What makes it worse for him of course is he's a repeat offender. The idea that seemingly is being peddled by the players of the Pacific Island mutiny club, is that you should be allowed to say anything you want. That has never been the case anywhere.

Remembering at all times if your religion is so important that you simply can't be stopped quoting it on social media, then either get that written into your contract - or don't take the job.

Religion doesn't trump law, self-belief doesn't trump a contract. Employment operates under mutually agreed terms of engagement.

In Folau's case he has the added advantage of being of value, that's what saved him last time.

But he's not irreplaceable, he's not above the law, and he's certainly not on a contract which is malleable dependant on his whim.