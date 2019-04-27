Finally, the Hurricanes have delivered on their tantalising potential.

That might seem unfair to say of a team who had already claimed six wins this year, and sit comfortably in second on the Super Rugby ladder, but the Hurricanes produced by far their most dominant showing of the season tonight, demolishing the Chiefs 47-19.

The Hurricanes threw caution to the swirling Wellington wind with a scintillating display of long-range attacking rugby, running in some stunning counter-attacking tries as they ripped the Chiefs defence apart.

They weren't completely without flaws – the Chiefs did manage to expose some defensive liabilities to nab three tries of their own – but it hardly mattered, such was the attacking prowess unleashed by the hosts, and most notably, by Jordie Barrett.

Ridiculously, Barrett had two tries within the first seven minutes, and they consisted of him running 100 metres untouched. The first saw the returning fullback put into space from a reverse from hooker Asafo Aumua, and he showed a clean set of heels to race 50 metres untouched.

If that was lacklustre defending from the Chiefs, their attempt for Barrett's second effort was truly abysmal. Barrett picked up the ball on halfway, effortlessly coasted across to the right, got on the outside of defenders seemingly moving in slow motion, and once more cruised in without stress.

Jordie Barrett of the Hurricanes breaks away for a try. Photo / Getty

While his tries seemed effortless, Barrett's overall performance – running for over 200 metres and beating 11 defenders - showcased the immense potential and versatile skill set that makes him such an alluring option for the All Blacks. The showing also provided a potential pointer as to the answer to the intense debate over who can replace Damian McKenzie as the premier utility option come the World Cup.

After the Hurricanes had looked so lacklustre against the Sunwolves the week before, the return of the Barrett brothers and Ardie Savea finally displayed the full potential of John Plumtree's side with all their stars available, and in sync with one another.

Savea scored the try of the night, starting and finishing a 90 metre counter-attack which also involved Jordie Barrett and TJ Perenara, who as an added bonus, continued his incredible scoring record with the 52nd try of his Super Rugby career.

The frailty of the Chiefs defence was nearly as incredible. While few expected the Chiefs to win considering the array of All Blacks stars they have sidelined due to injury, this is now the third time they've conceded 47 points or more, and they remain stuck in second-to-last on the ladder.

On two occasions they fought their way back into the contest – getting back to 21-12 and 28-19 deficits - but, as rain started to fall, the Hurricanes shone brightest, with tries to Wes Goosen and Salesi Rayasi again exposing the Chiefs' weaknesses, and completing a remarkable rout.

Hurricanes 47 (J. Barrett 2, K. Leaupepe, T. Perenara, W. Goosen, A. Savea, S. Rayasi tries; B. Barrett 6 cons)

Chiefs 19 (L. Jacobson, A. Moeakiola, L. Boshier tries; M. McKenzie 2 cons)

HT: 28-12