Things have started in horrific fashion at the fourth race on the Formula 1 calendar in Azerbaijan around the Baku City Circuit.

Only minutes into the opening practice session of the weekend, Williams driver George Russell had the floor of his car destroyed.

As he drove down one of the circuit's straights a loose manhole cover lifted into the bottom of his car and sent pieces flying.

The manhole cover reportedly became loose after Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc drove over the top of it prior to Russell reaching the point of the track.

The session was immediately red flagged as Russell's car came to a stop on the track, thankfully the dangerous scenario didn't leave the Williams driver in any pain.

"I got the biggest smack through my body, the whole engine turned off, it's ruined the floor and I'm a bit worried for the chassis now," Russell said on Sky Sports.

"The session won't be going green until it's sorted. We were on the normal racing line and it's completely ruined our session.

"It's not what we need at this stage."

Then things went from dangerous to downright farcical as stewards rushed out onto the track to begin the clean up process.

A crane truck was brought out onto the circuit to help remove the stranded Williams, but there was just one thing in the way.

After loading the car up, the truck took off down the straight heading back for the pit lane. The driver unfortunately forgot about height limits and slammed the crane into the bridge going over the track.

Oh dear, it just gets better: the crane on the back of the truck hits the underside of a bridge, and is now dripping oil onto the Williams! 😳 #F1 #AzerbaijanGP — Luke Smith (@LukeSmithF1) April 26, 2019

Oil began to spew out of the crane and onto the Williams in what was labelled as being even potentially more dangerous.

"It's a calamity of errors," says Christian Horner on the Sky F1 pit-wall. "I've never seen that before."

The damage from the manhole cover slamming into the bottom of the Williams clearly did a heap of damage, as deputy team principal Claire Williams confirmed.

"It's clear from the data and what everyone can see that there is a lot of damage to the floor of the car and who knows what else.

"We'll need to wait and see until we get it back to the extent of that.

"We'll have to wait and see if that chassis is repairable or if we have to go to our third chassis.

"It's clearly not what we want and it's not what you expect from a Formula 1 track. These drain covers are supposed to be bolted down.

"We'll be picking that up with race control."

Williams later confirmed the damaged car required a chassis change which means Russell, due to regulations, won't be able to run until the third practice session on Saturday.

From @WilliamsRacing “George’s car will require a chassis change due to the damage caused by the loose drain cover. Therefore due to regulations he will not be able to run until FP3 tomorrow.” #F1. — Jennie Gow (@JennieGow) April 26, 2019

The first practice session was eventually abandoned as the track not only needed to be cleared, but the oil needs to be cleaned up along with a thorough check of the 320 manhole covers around the circuit.

Lewis Hamilton clearly wasn't impressed the manhole cover wasn't checked, but was happy to make the most of the time off.

"How could they not have checked and sealed the drains. Oh well, just gives me extra time to catch up on Game of Thrones," Hamilton wrote via his Instagram Stories.