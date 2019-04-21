The best and worst from the latest round of Super Rugby.

Back of the week: Matt Faddes (Highlanders)

Faddes streaked away for a try after intercepting a Sam Nock pass when a week earlier against the Crusaders, he was easily run down in a similar position due to a knee injury. One miraculous recovery later, he was causing big damage, as the Highlanders nabbed two tries in six minutes against the Blues.

Forward of the week: Liam Coltman (Highlanders)

The front rower with the impressive beard and sleepy eyelids is no slouch when it comes to getting turnovers. Coltman, who recently recommitted to the Highlanders, scored two or three crucial possession wins against the Blues.

World Cup watch: Aaron Smith (Highlanders)

The All Blacks halfback was expected to be out for at least six weeks due to an ankle injury but instead, after missing two games, he was named on the bench to play the Blues and built on the platform set by Kayne Hammington. Smith and his Highlanders namesake Ben are crucial to the All Blacks this year.

Advertisement

Aaron Smith of the Highlanders. Photo / Getty

Trending Up

Brumbies

The Brumbies got a towelling against the Crusaders a few weeks ago but have since beaten the Lions in Canberra and now the Stormers in Cape Town. They're back on track but their reward is a trip to Buenos Aires to play the Jaguares.

Hayden Parker

Parker is still perhaps the most in-form Kiwi first-five this season, alongside Crusader Richie Mo'unga. Parker's cross-kick for Semisi Masirewa's second try against the Hurricanes was a classic; kudos also to Harry Plummer for his kick which set up Melani Nanai's try against the Highlanders.

Trending Down

Blues

They have a bye now and must travel to Canberra to play the Brumbies before returning to Eden Park. But such is their poor form away from their fortress that they now appear unlikely to make the playoffs.

Quade Cooper

The Rebels' game against the Waratahs was a big game for Cooper, who would have been trying to prove his Wallabies credentials against incumbent Bernard Foley. It probably did more harm than good. The Rebels, still somehow third on the table, were second-best and so was Cooper.