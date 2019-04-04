WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT MAY DISTURB

A shocking video of two pro boxers involved in a gruesome exchange inside a Miami carpark has emerged.

The video allegedly shows 21-year-old Shakur Stevenson, currently undefeated across 10 professional bouts, throwing punches at a man on the ground in a group altercation in Miami alongside fellow boxer David Grayton.

The controversy came just two weeks out from his bout against Christopher Diaz at Madison Square Garden in New York.

SLATER SCOOP: Exclusive new video of Miami Beach parking garage brawl involving undefeated boxer Shakur Stevenson.



Story: https://t.co/2YzRXrELkO pic.twitter.com/3XB5TXrx8J — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) April 3, 2019

Miami police reported at the time that he and Grayton were "making comments to the group in the garage, including two women to whom they directed sexual innuendo."

The women were then drawn into the ugly confrontation with Grayton allegedly throwing punches. Stevenson, while throwing the first punch, did not appear to strike one of the women.

The footage also shows Stevenson appearing to spit on the man dressed in white after he fell to the ground.

The pair were initially charged with misdemeanour battery, but a recent move by a state lawyer may see their charge upgraded to felonies.