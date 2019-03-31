The signing of Aaron Smith adds to an impressive list of All Blacks already locked in after this year's World Cup.

And while there are questions over the immediate post-tournament plans for stars like Beauden Barrett, Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock — who may take up short term options overseas — they remain in the All Blacks' schemes for the 2023 World Cup.

The new All Black coach will have a decent base to work from, even if a couple of very big names will be missing initially.

There are issues of course, including what effect the continual loss of fringe players like Jordan Taufua will have on the standards in New Zealand rugby.

There are wider issues such as the state of Super Rugby, but in terms of straight contract battles the All Blacks are winning the war.

New Zealand Rugby has put all its eggs in one basket - the All Blacks and their pursuit of World Cup glory - and the national body continues to succeed in holding players against the power of European and Japanese money.

Here's a run down on the All Blacks' contract status.-

Hookers

Dane Coles - 2021

Codie Taylor - 2021

Props

Joe Moody - 2022

Ofa Tu'ungafasi - 2021

Karl Tu'inukuafe - 2021

Nepo Laulala - 2020

Locks

Scott Barrett - 2020

Patrick Tuipulotu - 2020

Sam Whitelock - 2020 (if he takes up a one year extension option)

Loose forwards

Dalton Papalii - 2022

Sam Cane - 2021

Ardie Savea - 2021

Vaea Fifita - 2020

Halfbacks

TJ Perenara - 2021

Aaron Smith - 2021

Midfield backs

Ngani Laumape - 2021

Anton Lienert-Brown - 2020

Wings

Rieko Ioane - 2022

Utilities

Damian McKenzie - 2021

Signed to the end of this year

Kieran Read (signed with Toyota Verblitz, Japan)

Owen Franks (signed with Northampton)

Ben Smith (signed with Pau, turned down one year NZR option extension)

Liam Squire (signed with Red Hurricanes, Japan)

Jordan Taufua (signed with Leicester)

Jackson Hemopo (signed with DynaBoars, Japan, for 2020)

Luke Whitelock (signed with Pau)

Nehe Milner-Skudder (signed with Toulon)

Brodie Retallick

Jack Goodhue

Beauden Barrett

Ryan Crotty

Jordie Barrett

Richie Mo'unga

Sonny Bill Williams

Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi

Liam Coltman

Nathan Harris

Kane Hames

Shannon Frizell

Waisake Naholo

Matt Todd

Israel Dagg