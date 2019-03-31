COMMENT

Those forever-suffering Blues fans will take what they've been served up so far in 2019 with guarded satisfaction.

The latest win over the Stormers and their mighty pack on Saturday night is one of the more significant results in the wobbly franchise's history, giving the new coaching team of Leon MacDonald and Tom Coventry a confidence-boosting run of victories.

The big plus is the players' attitude, most easily measured in football teams by desperation on defence.

It certainly hasn't been all roses this year, but there is a promising scent in the air.

The Stormers were part-authors of their own misery at Eden Park, but individually the Blues defensive attitude was absolutely terrific. The highlights included a magnificent hit by Patrick Tuipulotu on the imposing Springbok great Eben Etzebeth.

It was a terrific if slightly messy contest, one which could not hide the Blues' lack of pinpoint cohesion.

It is difficult to see this Blues lineup as contenders — man-for-man they aren't even close to the Crusaders, who also have an amazing team ethos.

The Blues need recruits in at least a couple of these areas.

A giant, athletic world class lock

We're talking a Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Ali Williams, Victor Matfield type. For starters, that Blues lineout won't stand up under the fiercest scrutiny, even though firebrand loose forward rookie Tom Robinson is giving them a decent option.

Tuipulotu is a power lock, and hitting the sort of form which could see him smash back into prime All Black contention. This is a question of styles — to create long term success, teams need a Retallick type, even if there might never be anyone quite like Retallick again.

(Question: How did St Kentigern product Pari Pari Parkinson — who fits the bill — end up at the Highlanders?)

A class first five-eighths

Sorry, but I don't have much faith in the ones they've got. Too predictable, and lacking in big game confidence. And Harry Plummer's goalkicking looks like a major work in progress to put it nicely. The players themselves are not entirely to blame — it is a key position with a terrible history.

A different halfback option

Augustine Pulu and Jonathan Ruru have their strengths, for sure, but they are big men who are quasi-loose forwards. They lack a bit of craft.

A dynamic hooker with x-factor

No one admires James Parsons more than this punter. But he's into the veteran class, and it is starting to show.

Openside flanker

This jury is still out - still making the mind up about Blake Gibson. Or is that harsh? Co-captaincy for quite a young man suggest the coaches have great faith in him, but I don't yet see Gibson having an impact around the field to match what New Zealand expects from a number seven.

A rising superstar midfield back

Ma'a Nonu had a pretty good game against the Stormers. Unfortunately, despite all the positive vibes, his powerful influence, and some very good moments in games, the great All Black is not looking like the great All Black again (yet?).

Too many key tackle misses, speed problems and mistakes a la the lost ball after making a break against the Stormers have hampered his fairytale comeback.

He is throwing mighty long passes, but some of those look like get-out-of-jail options when his 36-year-old legs won't do the business.

Nonu still makes an interesting tag team with another old warhorse in Sonny Bill Williams, whose impact can be stupendous.

But that's a one-season deal. The admirable team-first centre TJ Faiane provides the glue, but the Blues need to quickly find something new and special for their midfield.

Overall conclusion: A great attitude will only go so far. There are too many holes in this squad if the Blues want to regain their long lost status as a premier world rugby province.