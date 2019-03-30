All the action as the Warriors take on the Manly Sea Eagles in Christchurch.

The Warriors and Manly Sea Eagles will proudly carry the hashtag #TheyAreUs into tonight's NRL match in Christchurch.

In a show of solidarity, the hashtag #TheyAreUs will appear on the playing jerseys of both teams as a mark of respect to those who lost their lives in the recent tragedy in Christchurch.

The hashtag came about after New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Arden used the words during a press conference after the shooting attacks at two Christchurch mosques that resulted in 50 deaths.

The hashtag #TheyAreUs will appear on the back of the Warriors jersey below the player numbers, while it will sit under the Sea Eagles crest on the Manly jerseys.

Warriors CEO Cameron George said his team would continue to wear the #TheyAreUs hashtag on their jerseys for the rest of 2019 when they play at home as a mark of respect to those who lost their lives in Christchurch.

"Like everyone, we were devastated with what happened a fortnight ago and we wanted to come up with a way to honour those who lost their lives," George said.

"The new material on our jersey meant we couldn't put the hashtag on our chest under our logo. We weren't going to let that stop us, though, and were determined to do something lasting and meaningful.

"For us, it's a real privilege to be playing a game in Christchurch – a city that has been through so much.

"Our community team and injured players have been on the ground since Wednesday and I know [coach] Stephen Kearney and the boys are determined to get down there and put in a fitting performance on Saturday for the locals who have been through so much."

The round three NRL match is the second consecutive year the Sea Eagles have played a home game in Christchurch.