Axing the Sunwolves is a complex double-edged sword that will not solve all Super Rugby's issues.

Short-term, it will allow Super Rugby to return to a simpler, more equitable, round robin format.

Long term it may be perceived as a squandered, mismanaged opportunity.

In the end, responsibility for the Sunwolves' hastily-arranged introduction and potentially prolonged exit largely lies at South Africa's feet.

To understand another messy looming chapter in Super Rugby's recent shambolic history, we must revert back to the Sunwolves' formation in 2016.

This only arose due to South Africa's insistence on having six teams – specifically their wish to protect the Port Elizabeth-based Southern Kings who now, of course, feature in the Northern Hemisphere's Pro14 competition, along with the Cheetahs, after being jettisoned with the Western Force last year.

Back then, though, as South Africa dug its toes in, Sanzaar were forced find another team to complete the convoluted conference quota, one that would turn away a raft of fans.

Believing Japan held the keys to a lucrative broadcast market, underpinned by the hosting of this year's World Cup and next year's Olympic Games, Sanzaar bullishly ushered in the Sunwolves.

Only, they were never really given a chance from the get go with two months to prepare for season one.

In this instance, Sanzaar were collectively guilty of not carrying out proper due diligence.

It was, therefore, no surprise the Sunwolves, first under Mark Hammett and then Filo Tiatia, won three of 30 games across their first two years.

Week after week, they added little in the way of competitiveness and therefore interest, and have been playing catch up ever since.

The main issue with the Sunwolves has always been Japan's complex three way rugby triangle.

The long established domestic Top League competition, featuring teams backed by the likes of Toshiba, Toyota and Ricoh, control much of the wealth in Japanese rugby.

The flow of leading talent from South Africa, Australia and New Zealand to the Top League post World Cup signals where priorities lie.

From their inception, the Sunwolves largely lived off playing scraps. For too long they also lacked alignment and support from Japan's Rugby Union.

While competitiveness continues to improve this season under interim head coach Scott Hansen, their presence as a development tool has become increasingly tenuous with foreigners filling out the starting team and wider squad.

Now Sanzaar appears to have come full circle with South Africa, wielding its broadcast wealth and bargaining power, again putting its foot down in opposition of travelling to Asia.

Japan has never been a full member of the Sanzaar alliance and are now said to have balked at a participation fee.

The timing of the Sunwolves' impending axe could not be worse.

Japan's World Cup is a mere six months away. Questions are already being asked about what, if any, legacy that tournament will leave.

World Rugby's proposed Nations Championship is supposed to see Japan and Fiji promoted to the Rugby Championship, and this change does nothing to help that progression.

Ultimately, though, suggestions the Sunwolves will have to play out next season to complete the broadcast cycle, before being dumped, sums up Sanzaar's non-existent long-term vision.

After what would be five seasons of attempting to build a support base, the Sunwolves will then cease to exist.