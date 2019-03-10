All the action from day four of the second test between the Black Caps and Bangladesh.







Against long odds, the Black Caps have given themselves a chance of a test victory.

After the first two days of the second test were washed out at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, a result seemed unlikely, and became even more implausible as the visitors waltzed to 119-1 after being sent in to bat on one of the greenest wickets ever seen in New Zealand.

By the end of the day though, the Black Caps were in the box seat. After Bangladesh collapsed to 211 all out, the hosts were at 38-2 in response when rain fell at 4.59pm, and with a brighter forecast set for the next two days, there is still enough time for them to manufacture an unexpected victory.

Advertisement

Despite losing their openers cheaply before stumps, the Black Caps should be happier with their efforts today. As well as needing a further 18 wickets, Bangladesh will need to bat again to win - practically impossible with just two days remaining.

On the other hand, if New Zealand bat well tomorrow, they can build a significant lead, and a chance for victory – something that did not seem possible after Trent Boult and Tim Southee had been easily negated by Bangladesh's opening pair of Tamim Iqbal and Shadman Islam.

Their 75-run stand defied what looked to be a bowling paradise. Logic dictated that all the Black Caps' seam spearheads needed to do was to pitch the ball up and they'd cause problems, but Bangladesh had the rub of the green; rewarded for playing aggressively.

Tamim reached 74 for the third consecutive innings, carving the seamers through and behind cover, and while Colin de Grandhomme got rid of Shadman, Bangladesh were set to get to lunch having lost just the solitary wicket.

Then, Neil Wagner did what Neil Wagner does.

Not introduced until the 31st over, and having split the webbing on his non-bowling hand while fielding, it seemed like it might not be Wagner's day. But, with traditional methods having failed, his trusty short ball approach once again proved an inspired weapon.