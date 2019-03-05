Penrith Panthers star Tyrone May has been charged after he allegedly featured in two sex tapes that were leaked last week.

NSW Police charged May with two counts of recording an intimate image without consent, and two counts of disseminate image without consent.

Police allege in February 2018 he filmed a sexual act with a woman at Coffs Harbour..

It is further alleged that in May 2018, the 22-year-old filmed a sexual act with another woman at Kingswood.

Police have been told that while the sexual acts were consensual, the women were unaware they were being filmed.

These recordings were also allegedly disseminated without their consent.

Over the past few days, the women became aware the existence of the videos and contacted police.

At 9am on Tuesday, May was arrested and chargegd at Penrith Police Station.

He will appear before Penrith Local Court on Wednesday.

The news comes after Penrith alerted the NRL to another sex tape doing the rounds on social media yesterday involving two other players at the club

The NRL integrity unit is reportedly seeking to interview a former Panthers player, now at a rival club, as part of its investigation into how the third video was leaked.

Channel 9's Danny Weidler reported the Panthers privately believe a former player was responsible for the distribution of the video.

Fairfax has also reported the former Panthers player will be interviewed by the NRL on Tuesday.

Tyrone May has been arrested and charged. Photo / Getty

There is no suggestion that the former Panthers player was responsible for the threat.

While the game was left reeling from the sex tape scandals, there was a concerning revelation from Nine News on Monday night that May was allegedly threatened with the release of one of the two sex tapes he reportedly features in towards the end of the 2018 NRL season.

"There is a disturbing new element. One of those videos was then used to threaten Panthers rising young star Tyrone May before a big game last season," Weidler reported.

"May was first confronted with a sex video which emerged from a teammate's phone on the night before the Panthers played the Storm in Round 25 last year.

"He received a threat at the time that the video was about to be made public, a ploy that was designed to put him off his game."

The Panther earlier on Monday confirmed the club is aware of another lewd video circulating on social media.

Greenberg opted against banning Canterbury prop Dylan Napa last week for being seen in lurid videos, fearing players could be specifically targeted if such a precedence was established.

And he said unless any new videos emerged that were filmed from March onwards, that wouldn't change.

"I think I made the line pretty clear last week," Greenberg said.

"That we're dealing with historical considerations we'll deal with it. Just like we did last week and just like we'll do with this one.

"Rugby league players are high profile.

"It's another reminder to rugby league players that we don't judge just their performance on the field, equally they've got obligations off the field and they need to be very careful.

"It can have very dire consequences if it goes wrong."

Josh Mansour says it is scary times to be a star in the NRL. Photo / Photosport

The bigger fear from both the players and the game though is when the video scandals will end.

Napa's video was one of the headlines of a nightmare summer for the league and there are rumours many more featuring other players exist.

"I've heard lots of rumour and innuendo about lots of historical videos and if they are or aren't out there," Greenberg said.

"I don't know if they are. I can only deal with what's put in front of me.

"We'll deal with it. We'll move on quickly but there's clearly some others that have come out recently and again we'll just deal with it. And we'll get on with it."

It also has players on edge, with Penrith co-captain Josh Mansour admitting some could be distracted ahead of the season if they knew there was a chance they could feature.

"That's what's so scary about it," Mansour said.

"The person who is leaking the videos, what are his motives?

"I know I'm not (on edge), I've got nothing to worry about.

"But obviously some people have videos out there that are private and if they get put in the wrong hands, I would definitely be worried (if I was them), no doubt."

Mansour also said other players were becoming embarrassed by the situation, with the NRL's off-season from hell lingering towards round one.

"I think if one person goes through it we're all kind of reflected by that one individual," he said.