Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox had had a disappointing end to the World Golf Championship event in Mexico.

Fox closed with a five-over-par 76 to finish on 11-over-par, in a tie for 67th.

He will head home for the New Zealand Open in Queenstown this week, only arriving on Wednesday morning, the day before the Pro Am tournament starts.

American Dustin Johnson won the tournament by five shots over Rory McIlroy.

Johnson struggled early, caught a good break from behind a tree and then breezed to his sixth World Golf Championship title by closing with a 5-under 66.

He started the final round with a four-shot lead. But the lead cut in half after three holes, and Johnson escaped potential trouble on the fifth when he was given free relief behind a tree because the heel of his shoe was on the cart path.

McIlroy asked for similar relief on the next hole and was denied when it was deemed he could not attempt the shot. He wound up hitting into the water and made bogey. Johnson birdied and was on his way.

McIlroy closed with a 67.