Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was beaten four times in the penalty shootout to enable Manchester City to successfully defend its League Cup title after the Spaniard undermined manager Maurizio Sarri by refusing to be substituted during today's final.

Near the end of extra time, with the final locked at 0-0, Kepa was troubled by hamstring problems and Sarri tried to replace him with Willy Caballero.

But Kepa, the world's most expensive goalkeeper after joining Chelsea in August for 80 million euros (then US$93 million), would not leave the field — wildly indicating to the touchline that he wanted to continue.

Publicly humiliated, Sarri was furious on the touchline and initially headed down the tunnel before returning just in time for the end of 120 minutes.

In the shootout, Kepa made only one save from Leroy Sane and Sterling completed a 4-3 victory on penalties to keep City in contention for a quadruple.

It leaves the 60-year-old Sarri without a trophy in his career and Kepa's defiance adds to the manager's problems with Chelsea down to sixth in the Premier League.

Wow. This is bonkers. Not sure I’ve ever seen a player refuse to be subbed. Extraordinary. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 24, 2019

Kepa Arrizabalaga channeling his inner Ye https://t.co/U5sE6pl0sZ — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) February 24, 2019

Feel a bit for Kepa. He made a rash decision and now he's going to pay for it. Feel more for Sarri. The lad humiliated him. — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) February 24, 2019