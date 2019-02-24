New Zealand striker Chris Wood has struck again, potentially ending Tottenham Hotspur's English Premier League title hopes in the process.

Wood scored his fourth goal in as many games as Burnley claimed a stunning 2-1 win, and his strike left Spurs coach Mauricio Pochettino furious.

The Tottenham coach angrily squared up to referee Mike Dean after the final whistle, venting his frustration over a decision that led to the hosts' opener. It was a rare public display of anger from Pochettino, who quickly acknowledged that his emotional outburst was linked to the realisation that this loss may have ended Spurs' hopes of catching leading duo Liverpool and Manchester City.

"We cannot think now of being a real contender. It is a massive opportunity lost for us. When you feel so disappointed and upset, you make some mistakes. We made some mistakes on the pitch and I made some mistakes afterwards on the pitch," Pochettino said.

Pochettino's anger stemmed from Wood's opening goal in the 57th minute from a disputed corner, arguing that the ball had gone off a Burnley player and it should have been a goal kick. Instead, the corner was whipped in and Wood rose highest to glance a header home — his 10th goal in all competitions for Burnley this season.

Pochettino immediately argued with the fourth official after that goal and then squared up to Dean after the final whistle during a heated argument with the veteran referee. Pochettino initially walked away from the exchange but seemed to react angrily to something Dean then said and stormed back, putting his face inches away from the referee's before Pochettino's assistant intervened.

Tottenham had been boosted by the early return of Harry Kane from an injury, but even a goal from the England striker wasn't enough to prevent a damaging loss. Ashley Barnes scored an 83rd-minute winner for Burnley as Tottenham missed the chance to pull within two points of City, and Liverpool, who can now go eight points clear of Spurs if they beat Manchester United overnight.

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers settled for a draw in a game that featured three penalties, nine yellow cards and a break in play after the sprinklers went off on the pitch.

Raul Jimenez equalised for Wolves in the 83rd minute from the spot, canceling out a penalty by Joshua King in the 14th. King had a chance to win it for Bournemouth with another penalty, but fired his effort against the post. The game then had to be halted for a couple of minutes in injury time when the water sprinklers popped out of the ground, soaking the players and the grass.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace thrashed Leicester 4-1, while Newcastle boosted its hopes of staying in the Premier League by beating 10-man Huddersfield 2-0, leaving the visitors stranded in last place, 14 points from safety and inching ever closer to relegation.

- AP