Follow live updates as France and Scotland clash in the Six Nations.











It's the latest maverick selection choice from France coach Jacques Brunel, who changes his sides much more often than he wins games.

This time he's picked a halves pair with no international experience of playing together for the must-win Six Nations encounter against Scotland.

Brunel's trying to avoid a third straight tournament defeat and an 11th in 14 matches during an increasingly ill-fated reign. So he's picked Antoine Dupont at scrumhalf and Romain Ntamack at flyhalf — even though Ntamack is a center by trade and they've played just once as halves together for club side Toulouse.

The designated kicker in what could be a tight game is fullback Thomas Ramos, who gets lumped with extra pressure in his first test start.

It is the latest confusing selection choice from Brunel, who served up his team to get punished by Owen Farrell's kicking game by picking two centers on the wings and a wing at fullback in the 44-8 hammering by England.

It reflects a lack of leadership and direction, flaws so evident in the early try conceded against England and in the blunders against Wales.

Scotland will surely take the field at Stade de France confident of a first win in France since 1999.

"Scotland are going to come to our place to beat us, like everyone else at the moment," flanker Arthur Iturria said.