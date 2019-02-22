Fresh off his team's sixth Super Bowl win, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is facing charges in Florida of soliciting prostitution at a spa, according to a reports.

Mr Kraft, who is also CEO and chairman of the Kraft Group, has been charged with two counts of misdemeanour solicitation of prostitution, saying they have videotape of him paying for a sex act inside an illicit massage parlour.

The Florida Spa, Orchids of Asia Day Spa, where the incident reportedly happened is allegedly tied to an international human trafficking ring.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft walks on the field before the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Patriots. Photo / AP

In a statement, a spokesman for Kraft, 77, said they "categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further."

Martin County Sheriff Will Snyder said women were forced to live in the spa and were prevented from leaving, with many of them originally from China.

Jupiter police told reporters that the 77-year-old Mr Kraft hasn't been arrested.

A warrant will be issued and his lawyers will be notified.

The charge comes amid a widespread crackdown on sex trafficking in the area surrounding Palm Beach County.

About 200 arrest warrants have been issued in recent days and more are expected.

The Patriots won the Super Bowl earlier this month in Atlanta.

Kraft was there for his side's big win along with his girlfriend, ctress and model Ricki Noel Lander.

Lander gave birth to a child in 2017 but Kraft denied that he was the father. The couple is still together.

Kraft is reportedly worth $US6.6 billion ($A9.3 billion), according to Forbes. He has been a long time friend of US President Donald Trump.