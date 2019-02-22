New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been charged in connection with a prostitution sting in Florida.

The charge follows a series of raids involving at least eight massage parlors on the east coast of Florida.

Mr. Kraft, 77, was said to have patronized a spa called Orchids of Asia in Jupiter. Detectives in Jupiter said they had videos of Kraft and dozens of other customers involved in sex acts at the Jupiter spa and others in Florida. A series of massage parlors were raided on Tuesday.

The police had been investigating massage parlors in the area for six months as part of a prostitution and human-trafficking investigation. The police said that "nearly 200" people had been arrested, though only 25 have been charged so far.

In a news conference Friday, the police said Mr. Kraft visited a spa in Jupiter twice, dropped off by a driver. All of the sexual encounters that have resulted in charges were videotaped as part of the investigation, the police said.

On Tuesday, police announced the arrest of two women on prostitution, racketeering and money laundering charges and said nearly 200 others would be arrested on solicitation charges. Police in Vero Beach announced the arrest of eight other suspects linked to three massage parlors, plus nearly 200 men who solicited prostitution.

Mr. Kraft has owned the Patriots since 1994. The team has been the most successful in the league since then, and won its sixth Super Bowl title earlier this month.