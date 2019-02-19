Conor McGregor facing Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone on his UFC return is a "done deal", commentator Joe Rogan has said.

McGregor is currently serving a six-month suspension for his part in the UFC 229 post-fight melee with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

After McGregor was submitted in round four by Nurmagomedov in October the pair began to brawl with their opposing entourages.

McGregor, 30, looks set to return once his suspension is up — with the Irishman and UFC veteran Cerrone both talking up a fight online.

Advertisement

UFC commentator Rogan revealed on his podcast that a McGregor vs Cerrone fight is a "done deal".

Rogan said: "Conor-Cowboy is a done deal, as far as I know."

Earlier in the month Cerrone, 35, suggested a fight between him and The Notorious for the UFC interim lightweight title had been finalised.

Although no official announcement or comment has been made, last month UFC president Dana White already cited he is on board for the pair to fight.

White said: "I like the (McGregor vs Cerrone) fight — they both have called each other out.

"First of all, Cowboy, tell me the last boring fight that guy was in. The answer is never. He just busted into the top-10.

UFC Champion Conor McGregor enters the field, before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots. Photo / AP

"Unbelievable fight he just had. And Conor McGregor has fought anybody we've ever asked him to. If these two want to fight I'm in."

The months after McGregor was beaten by bitter rival Nurmagomedov, the 30-year-old rarely tweeted anything not associated with his Proper 12 whisky.

But now the former two-weight king is back to calling people out — already suggesting he is open to fights with UFC legend Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz.

Furthermore McGregor has even posted sparring footage on social media as fans are reassured the Irishman is once again getting back to business inside the cage.