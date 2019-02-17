Live updates of the Super Smash final between the Northern Knights and the Central Stags.

The Knights are out to win the domestic Twenty20 for the second time in two years while the Stags meanwhile want to avoid a third straight final defeat.

The Stags last won a title in 2008 but have suffered four loses in the finals since.

Northern go into the match as favourites and have a number of Black Caps avaliable in Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi and Neil Wagner.

The Central Stags' leading wicket-taker Blair Tickner, who made his international debut last week, was confirmed fit for today's game following an ankle injury.

Despite missing three matches — Tickner is the competition's third best wicket-taker with 15 from eight matches at a strike rate of 12.