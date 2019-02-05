Authorities say a dozen people were arrested at the New England Patriots' championship parade through Boston.

Police Sgt. John Boyle says that seven of those arrested Tuesday during the team's Super Bowl victory ride through downtown were juveniles and that many charges were alcohol-related.

Five of those arrested were involved in a brawl near the end of the parade route. Boyle says that there were no major injuries reported and that the fight happened mid-afternoon after the parade had ended.

Police say it was one of the largest crowds Boston has seen for a championship parade.

Boyle declined to estimate the number.

Organisers expected as many as 1 million people to turn out for the parade. The Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 to win the Super Bowl on Monday NZT.

- AP