One week into the Six Nations and the test rugby landscape is already being turned on its head. Liam Napier breaks down the main takeways from the weekend's action.

1. The Robbie Henshaw stopgap didn't work

Just as the Christian Cullen and Ben Smith fullback to centre experiments didn't work for the All Blacks, neither did the opposite switch come off for Ireland. They are, of course, extremely different roles. England were always going to target Robbie Henshaw, the accomplished midfielder standing in for experienced fullback Rob Kearney. England centre Henry Slade assumed most of the plaudits for victory in Dublin that ended Ireland's 12 match unbeaten home run but it was halfback Ben Youngs and his smart tactical kicking that put immense pressure on Henshaw throughout. Henshaw was caught out of position – in the first half Owen Farrell and Slade forced him from one side to the other and he then skewed the ball straight out off his left foot. Henshaw's timing was also slightly off contesting the air where he was beaten twice which allowed England easy exits. His inexperience in the backfield, having last played a test at fullback six years ago on debut, was exposed. What always looked a risky move did not pay off.

2. England's confidence soars

Expect to hear plenty of England chest beating in regards to the World Cup and they are, indeed, nearing the blueprint. Their fortunes in Japan will, however, be more determined by what state they arrive than what transpired in this match. Already, one test into the Six Nations, and Maro Itoje has been ruled out of this tournament. As the English club game continues to run players into the ground, expect many more causalities to follow. England are a completely different beast with Mako and Billy Vunipola and Manu Tuilagi consistently crashing forward. It's not only the metres they make but the defenders they attract. If only Eddie Jones could put them in cotton wool now as they are such important pillars to England's attacking verve.

Jonathan Sexton. Photo / Getty

3. Ireland clueless chasing the game

Sure, it's one match, but there must be concerns for the Irish attack. It was near non-existent in this defeat. Jonathan Sexton's frustrations were evident as several passes missed intended receivers. Even Conor Murray had a poor night. So, too, was patience absent. Struggling to break the gain-line, too often Ireland turned to aimless kicking as a default mechanism. Building phases and pressure through ball retention has been a hallmark of Joe Schmidt's tenure. Ireland seemed to abandon those tactics. Forced on the backfoot, and with limited creativity, they never looked capable of running England down despite controlling possession.

4. England's borderline defence

John Mitchell has never been a renowned defensive specialist but with the big boys back on deck his rush system did a number on Ireland. England, bordering on offside the whole match, succeeded in getting in Ireland's face. Tackling in numbers their dominant hits consistently bullied Ireland and slowed their ruck speed. Jones predicted this match would be won in the air and on the ground and England controlled both. They also read Ireland's favoured second man plays – the backdoor pass from forward to playmaker to frequently shutdown passing channels. Rugby does, however, have to ask itself whether it wants such leniency when it comes to fast defensive line speed.

5. Mentality not equal to last year

Ireland were not on the same level as last year. Schmidt admitted: "We were very quiet before the game. I didn't sense the same kind of energy levels that I would have noticed in November when the All Blacks came." Subconsciously, maybe Ireland bought into the hype attached to their 2018 achievements. You can always tell where a team is at by how they start a test. Ireland were caught napping immediately from a quick, long lineout throw and a couple of offloads where they failed to properly wrap Tuilagi's arms. Ninety seconds in, and Ireland were under scoreboard pressure because they did not have the same desire as when they defeated the All Blacks. And now they must respond quickly, with Scotland at Murrayfield a tricky prospect. With CJ Stander out for four weeks and Keith Earls, Devin Toner and Garry Ringrose all under injury clouds, this will not be an easy week.

6. France can spring a surprise

It's a big ask, yes, but France could upset England at Twickenham this week. If this opening weekend taught us anything it is the growing evenness of rugby's test landscape. France's first 40 minutes in Paris was compelling. They played with pace and panache; their offloads and creativity leaving the Welsh spellbound. In cliché French fashion they then horribly collapsed but if they can rebound and put it together for a full match, they are certainly capable of bringing England back down to earth.