The president of the Green Island Cricket Club says he's "heartbroken" to confirm the death of one of its players during a match in Dunedin.

Hareesh Gangadharan, a member of the Second Grade team, was playing at the club's Sunnyvale Sports Centre ground against an Albion side and died after suffering a medical event on Saturday.

It is understood that he was walking away having completed bowling an over when he collapsed, about 4pm. The family man had played for the club for five or six seasons.

Some members of the team had medical backgrounds and a defibrillator kept in the club house was used, but Gangadharan could not be revived.

Advertisement

In a post on the Green Island Swamprats Facebook page today, club president John Moyle said he was "heartbroken" to confirm the news of the sudden death.



"Hareesh Gangadharan suffered a medical event and despite all efforts by teammates, the public and emergency services he could not be saved," he said.

"On behalf of the Green Island Cricket Club we offer our sincere condolences to his wife and family.

"We have enlisted the services of Victim Support for Hareesh's team and the Albion men who were playing at the time.

"Thank you to everyone at the ground yesterday. During such devastation I was reminded of what a superb club and community we belong to."

Moyle said the team was in shock.

Gangadharan was understood to be 33 and married with a young child, Otago Cricket Operations manager Tim O'Sullivan said. He played in a team made up predominantly of Indian players.

The club will be required to complete an incident report, but New Zealand Cricket's manager of public affairs Richard Boock said there was no indication it was a sports mishap.

"Early indications are that the player has had a heart attack. It is tragic. Everyone is shattered, both at the club and Otago Cricket. Our hearts go out to his family."

St John ambulance confirmed that they attended the incident with two vehicles.

Green Island is a five-time National Club Champion and current Dunedin champion. It was established in 1930 and its website describes it as having a warm, family vibe.

The club was home to several Black Caps including Glenn Turner, Hamish Rutherford and Brian McKechnie, who faced the infamous underarm bowl in a one-day international against Australia in 1981.