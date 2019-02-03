Follow live updates of the Black Caps' fifth and final ODI against India from Westpac Stadium in Wellington.







Four years after he was left out of New Zealand's World Cup squad, Jimmy Neesham is taking a different approach in his quest for selection as the 2019 edition looms.

In 2015, Neesham was a surprise omission from the squad but his fortunes look rosier this time, largely thanks to a renewed mentality.

Recalled for last month's series against Sri Lanka after 18 months away from international cricket, the all-rounder is putting less pressure on himself to perform.

Additionally, he believes his experiences from four years ago have him in a much better place.

"I've done it before — it's a bit like Groundhog Day from four years ago with that World Cup race, and I think having that experience of desperately wanting to make a team for a big tournament and missing out, it puts me in good stead this time around," said Neesham.

"I've probably been putting less pressure on myself to succeed. I remember four years ago, we had a one-day series in the UAE and it felt that every game was make or break as far as the World Cup spot went, and I put a lot of pressure on myself to succeed every innings.

"I know coming into this tournament, it's about accepting what comes. If the runs and wickets come, they do, if they don't, so be it.

"I know what not to do and what not to focus on. For me, my attitude for the whole season has been 'I won't make it', so what's the point of stressing about it? I'm not going to change that mindset, it's obviously been working so far."

It paid off handsomely when Neesham shone against Sri Lanka but a hamstring injury saw him miss the first three ODIs against India, limiting his ability to show what he can do against much tougher opposition.

His return in the fourth ODI hardly changed that, required to bowl only five deliveries after India were ripped apart for 92 by Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme, and not needed with the bat. However, Neesham is confident his recent changes will hold up against all-comers.