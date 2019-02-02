America's Cup challenger Stars & Stripes Team USA is hunting for America's best athletes — regardless of sailing experience — and will also have women on the crew when they compete in New Zealand in 2021.

Stars & Stripes is looking for athletes from a cross-section of sports who can fill out the all-American crew aboard its physically demanding 75-foot foiling monohull.

"We've said from the start we want to build an authentic and inclusive team, and in our minds that means our sailing team will be coed, made up of men and women," said co-founder and skipper Mike Buckley. "There are incredible female athletes and I want to see them sailing our AC75."

Women sailors on America's Cup crews are rare. Another new challenger, Team The Netherlands, announced last week that Carolijn Brouwer will helm the boat.

Dawn Riley was with America3 during the 1992 America's Cup but didn't sail in the finals. In 1995, she was captain of what was the first all-women's America's Cup team until Dave Dellenbaugh replaced JJ Fetter as starting helmsman and tactician. Dennis Conner won a do-or-die defender finals race against America3 to reach the match, where he was swept by Team New Zealand.

The rival SailGP league, which launches this month using foiling catamarans, has one woman, Olympian and round-the-world sailor Marie Riou of the French team.

The new AC75 class rule outlines the size of the crew, restricted to 11 people — but unlike the Volvo Ocean Race there is no quota for female sailors.

But Team New Zealand's technical director Dan Bernasconi, who led the design of the AC75, has said women should be considered.

"There's an average crew weight of 90kg required on board. So when you have a number of grinders approaching 100kg, you will certainly need some crew who are lighter, in the helming, trimming and tactics roles," he said.

There's every chance Stars & Stripes will turn up some impressive athletes who might not normally apply for a job as a professional sailor.

They will test athletes' strength and conditioning in a one-day series of physical tests including a timed 2000m row, maximum repetitions within a set time for bench press, squats and pull-ups, and a power-output endurance test.

Buckley said the testing is one way the team can bring the America's Cup into the American sports mainstream.

"This country has such a deep and diverse athletic heritage and we think that inviting athletes from across every sport will only serve to bolster the competitiveness of this team in the long run and increase the visibility of how incredible the sport of sailing is," he said.

The America's Cup is switching from foiling 50-foot catamarans to foiling monohulls.

"In the last America's Cup, the athletes were required to sail the most complex sailboats ever designed while sustaining their max heart rate for more than 20 minutes," Buckley said. "We are anticipating that the physicality of our new AC75 race boat will exceed that and are looking to build the most fit, skilled and inclusive team possible."

Backed by the Long Beach Yacht Club, Stars & Stripes is one of six challengers that will compete for the right to face Emirates Team New Zealand in the 36th America's Cup match.