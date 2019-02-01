It's that time of the year when the roar of engines are loudest.

This weekend in Palmerston North, the meanest, fastest and most ferocious super stock drivers from around the world meet up to settle their differences on the track in the International Teams Champs.

But this year, for the first time, there's a woman driving for the Manawatū Mustangs.

Rebecca Barr, 22, has been racing since she was 12, and now she's at the top of her game as she makes history for the full contact motorsport.

Advertisement

"It is a little bit daunting because you're driving straight towards a concrete wall," Barr said. "But I can't wait to strap in, I love it, I live for it really."

Being the first woman to race in the International Team Champs doesn't faze her at all.

"We're just as good as the boys, if not better. And if you believe in yourself, you'll make it happen."

The 2019 ENZED Superstock Teams Champs start tonight at 6pm and Sunday, February 3 at the Speedway in Palmerston North.

"Palmie is probably one of the fastest tracks to race on so it's got the best competitors in the country really."

Video courtesy of Palmerston North City Council.