LONDON (AP) — Manu Tuilagi and the Vunipola brothers are back in the England team and Elliot Daly has beaten off a challenge from Mike Brown to start against defending champion Ireland in their Six Nations opener.

Tuilagi, profiting from an injury to Ben Te'o, will make his first test start since June 2014, and first start in the Six Nations in six years. It will be at inside center, though, where he hasn't played a lot following knee, chest, and groin injuries.

The Vunipolas, prop Mako and No. 8 Billy, missed the November series because of injuries, and will appear for the first time since last June on the tour of South Africa.

Daly was retained on Thursday after some doubt. He has been the fullback in the last seven tests but has been in poor form for his Wasps club. His predecessor in the 15 jersey, Brown, has been playing well at club level, and training impressively for England in anticipation of an aerial assault from Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

But Daly will start with Jonny May and Jack Nowell on the wings after new sensation Joe Cokanasiga was ruled out injured. Brown didn't make the matchday 23. Chris Ashton was the backup.

Dan Robson was the only uncapped player, the reserve to scrumhalf Ben Youngs, who will partner with captain Owen Farrell.

"I just felt for this game the best option was to play Owen Farrell at 10 and Manu as a like-for-like replacement for Ben Te'o," coach Eddie Jones said. "Manu has impressed us at the training camp, and is right to play."

England: Elliot Daly, Jonny May, Henry Slade, Manu Tuiagi, Jack Nowell, Owen Farrell (captain), Ben Youngs; Billy Vunipola, Tom Curry, Mark Wilson, George Kruis, Maro Itoje, Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Mako Vunipola. Reserves: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge, Harry Williams, Courtney Lawes, Nathan Hughes, Dan Robson, George Ford, Chris Ashton.

