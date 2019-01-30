LONDON (AP) — Fernando Llorente scored an 87th-minute winner as Tottenham came from a goal down to beat Watford 2-1 in the Premier League on Wednesday and move just two points off second place in the table.

Tottenham looked set for a frustrating evening at Wembley when Craig Cathcart headed home a corner in the 38th but Son Heung-min marked his return from the Asian Cup with an equalizer in the 80th.

Llorente then made up for a glaring miss earlier in the game by heading home a cross to secure a second straight late comeback win for Spurs, who netted in injury time to earn a 2-1 win at Fulham in their previous league match.

Mauricio Pochettino's side has had a frustrating week after losing in both the League Cup and FA Cup but this win pulled them within two points of Manchester City, which lost on Tuesday, and built a seven-point gap to fourth place.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Llorente, filling in for the injured Harry Kane, had earlier missed an open net from a couple of yards out when he need the ball over the crossbar on a rebound after Ben Foster blocked his first effort.

Tottenham Hotspur's Fernando Llorente celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match against and Watford FC at Wembley. Photo / Getty.
Tottenham Hotspur's Fernando Llorente celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match against and Watford FC at Wembley. Photo / Getty.

Related articles:

SPORT

Tottenham beats Fulham 2-1 thanks to last-gasp winner

21 Jan, 2019 7:20am
2 minutes to read
SPORT

Tottenham's new stadium won't be ready until at least March

10 Jan, 2019 12:15am
Quick Read
SPORT

Son 'sad' and 'sorry' to be leaving Tottenham for Asian Cup

3 Jan, 2019 6:05am
3 minutes to read
SPORT

Tottenham up to 2nd in EPL after routing Bournemouth 5-0

27 Dec, 2018 7:05am
2 minutes to read