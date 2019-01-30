Former All Blacks winger Zac Guildford has left French club team Nevers in the middle of the season after signing with the team in 2018.

Guildford revealed his time with the club had come to an end after just 10 appearances on social media.

"It's not the way I wanted things to be but I'd like to thank everyone in Nevers for the support and opportunity especially the president. So grateful for the understanding of the club that I need to be with my family at this time," he said.

"Before any second-hand rumours come out there were no incidents I just have to do this for myself and my family to better my future. Much love to all."

Advertisement

Guildford has had a much-publicised battle with alcoholism which had derailed his career in the past, and made a point of ensuring people weren't quick to jump to that conclusion this time around.

The 29-year-old won 11 test caps for the All Blacks and was part of the 2011 World Cup winning squad.