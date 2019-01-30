ATLANTA (AP) — Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman says he received "one or two" death threats from frustrated New Orleans Saints fans on social media after the NFC championship game.

Robey-Coleman was involved in the now-infamous play during which he was not penalized for his hit on Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis. No flag was thrown for pass interference for the helmet-to-helmet nature of the hit — for which Robey-Coleman was fined $26,739 by the NFL — possibly altering the outcome of Los Angeles' 26-23 overtime victory.

Robey-Coleman says Wednesday he has tried to stay away from social media since, saying Saints fans have "a vendetta against me." He adds he didn't alert team security because he felt the threats were not serious.

The Rams defensive back also says his recent comments about New England quarterback Tom Brady were "overblown." Robey-Coleman told Bleacher Report that age has taken a toll on Brady, but says Wednesday he simply meant him being 41 years old and wasn't referring to his athletic abilities.

