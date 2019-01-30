Lindsey Vonn was named to the U.S. ski team roster for the world championships, paving the way for a possible return to the starting gate despite her aching knees.

Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin highlight the 13-athlete American squad for the event that begins next week in Are, Sweden.

The 34-year-old Vonn was planning to step away in December. But the all-time winningest female World Cup racer contemplated retiring effective immediately after struggling to finish a super-G in Italy earlier this month because of the severe pain in both knees. Vonn later announced on social media the pain was due to a nerve issue.

Vonn skipped the World Cup races in Germany over the weekend to heal up.

Advertisement

Shiffrin will be chasing after her fourth straight world championship slalom title. Her first World Cup win was at a slalom race in Are in 2012.

___

The women's roster: Alice Merryweather, Paula Moltzan, Nina O'Brien, Laurenne Ross, Shiffrin and Vonn.

The men's roster: Bryce Bennett, Ryan Cochran-Siegle, Tommy Ford, Travis Ganong, Ted Ligety, Brian McLaughlin, and Steven Nyman.